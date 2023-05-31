Five members of Palestinian militant group killed in blast on Lebanese-Syrian border

Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine militant group were killed in a blast overnight near Lebanon's border with Syria, sources said on Wednesday, with the group blaming Israel but security sources disputing the account.

An Israeli source said the Israeli military was not involved in the Syria-Lebanon border blast and Lebanon's army declined to comment.

A PFLP statement on Wednesday said five of its members were killed in Israeli bombing on a site controlled by the group near the border. The group's spokesman in Damascus Anwar Raja said an Israeli strike on the Lebanese town of Qusaya had killed five members, including fighters, and wounded 10.