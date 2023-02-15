After allowing quake aid routes, Syria's Assad may expect reward

And the United States, while ruling out reengagement with Assad, has authorized for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would otherwise have been blocked by its sanctions on Syria.

Washington has long said the sanctions do not obstruct aid.

The Syrian pound has strengthened since the decision.

Announced by the United Nations, Assad's decision permitting aid to move across two more border crossings for three months came after calls for more access, and as the United States was calling for a Security Council resolution authorising such crossings.

U.N. aid is currently being delivered through one crossing authorised by a Security Council resolution. Though Assad lost control of most of the Turkish border years ago, his approval means UN agencies do not need another such resolution to enter from the two additional locations, diplomats say.

"This seems unambiguously positive, and that's not something you get to say about Syria often these days," said Aron Lund, a fellow at Century International.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES DEAL?

"Either there has been a deal behind the scenes, where Assad gets something in return, or he has decided that it's time for a goodwill gesture," he said.

"Opening these crossings for a temporary period does not really cost Assad anything, but it lets him escape criticism and it highlights his ability to turn border access on and off at will."

Responding to a question about the decision during a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed hope Assad was serious.

"The Assad regime has consistently argued against additional humanitarian crossings. But if the regime is serious about this and if the regime is willing to put those words into action, that would be a good thing for the Syrian people," he said.

The Syrian information ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Syrian presidency has not issued any statements on the decision on the crossings.

Last week, Syria's ambassador to the United Nations reiterated his government's position that aid must be done in coordination with the government and delivered from within Syria, not across the Turkish border.

Assad, in a meeting with the president of of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on Tuesday said the government wanted aid to reach all Syrian regions to help those affected, the presidency reported.

The earthquake has hit Syrians already suffering an acute humanitarian crisis after more than a decade of conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands, uprooted more than half the population, and splintered Syria.

Enmities between warring parties have derailed at least two attempts to deliver aid to the rebel-held northwest, where the bulk of fatalities have so far been reported. Government-held areas were also hit hard.