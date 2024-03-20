Israel's Eilat Port faces layoffs amid Red Sea shipping crisis

Half the workers at Israel's Eilat Port are at risk of losing their jobs after the seaport took a major financial hit due to the crisis in Red Sea shipping lanes, officials said on Wednesday.

Eilat sits on a northern tip of the Red Sea and was one of the first ports to be affected as shipping firms rerouted vessels to avoid attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

Port management has announced it intends to fire half of the 120 employees. The dock workers, in response, on Wednesday held a protest.