Mutton trader dies after fainting in autorickshaw in Dhaka amid extreme heat

The driver took him to hospital after he fainted in an autorickshaw

A mutton trader of Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar has died after fainting while travelling by an autorickshaw in Jatrabari amid extreme heat.

Md Selim, 55, was on his way to the shop with a goat he bought from Kazla Bazar late on Sunday morning, said autorickshaw driver Md Rubel, who brought Selim to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:30pm.

After a stoppage near his home in Bibirbagicha to take a bag from his son, Selim fainted when the autorickshaw reached Kazla Bridge, Rubel said.

“I picked up a healthy man, and now he is dead,” said the driver.

He suspected Selim might have died from heatstroke.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the hospital’s police camp, said the body was kept at the morgue.