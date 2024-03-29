Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in fresh rallies

Thousands of Jordanians rallied near the Israeli embassy on Thursday in a fifth day of large protests against Israel, calling for an end to Jordan's unpopular peace treaty with its neighbour to the west.

The protesters in an affluent neighbourhood of Amman carried Palestinian flags and chanted: "They said Hamas is terrorist. All of Jordan is Hamas."

"No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land," protesters also cried, demanding that authorities close the embassy and end a 1994 peace treaty that normalised ties with Israel.

Placards declared "Amman-Gaza one destiny", while other posters depicted Hamas' masked military spokesman, Abu Obaida, who has become a folk hero for many in the Arab world.

The Israeli embassy, where protesters have gathered for five straight days, has long been a flashpoint when violence has escalated between Palestinians and Israel.

Heavy security on Thursday was aimed at curbing the number of protesters, and the rally went peacefully, unlike earlier this week when riot police fired tear gas and struck protesters with batons to prevent them from storming the embassy.