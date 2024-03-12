    বাংলা

    At least one killed after Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon

    Israeli strikes have edged further north of Lebanon in recent weeks

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 04:13 AM

    At least one civilian has been killed and several others injured after Israel launched four strikes on eastern Lebanon's city of Baalbek on Monday, two security sources and the Baalbek governor, Bashir Khader, told Reuters.

    One of the strikes hit the southern entrance to the city of Baalbek, at least 2 km (1.2 miles) from ancient Roman ruins, the security sources said.

    The three other strikes hit near the city of Taraya, 20 km (12.4 miles) west of Baalbek, they added.

    The first bombardment of eastern Lebanon since regional hostilities erupted following the start of the war in Gaza occurred in late February.

    Israeli strikes had been mostly limited to the southern border region of Lebanon, although they have edged further north in recent weeks, a broadening of Israel's campaign, a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Peru's chief of staff Alberto Otarola speaks at the Congress as he and his cabinet face a vote of confidence in Lima, Peru, January 10, 2023.
    Peru's prime minister steps down after alleged audio leak
    With Otarola's departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law
    Firefighters work as smoke billows at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon February 20, 2024.
    Israel strikes deeper into Lebanon
    The violence heightens the risks of further escalation between heavily armed adversaries that last went to war in 2006
    FILE PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands by a mobile artillery unit, near the Israel-Lebanon border, in northern Israel Jan 15, 2024.
    Israel strikes kill 11 civilians in Lebanon
    Six children were killed by strikes on villages on Wednesday as Israel responded to a Hezbollah rocket attack
    File Photo
    Daily count: 11 dengue cases, 1 death
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,132, and the death toll rises to 16

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman