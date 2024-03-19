    বাংলা

    Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

    Dozens were wounded in strikes that hit several houses and apartments in the southern Gaza city of Rafah near the Egyptian border

    Reuters
    Published : 19 March 2024, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 05:43 AM

    Twenty Palestinians were killed in the early hours of Tuesday in Israeli air strikes on Rafah and central parts of the Gaza Strip, Gaza health officials said.

    In the southern Gaza city of Rafah near the Egyptian border, where over 1 million Palestinians have sought shelter, 14 people were killed and dozens others wounded in strikes that hit several houses and apartments, Gaza medical officials said.

    Six more people died in another air strike on a house in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, they added.

    In Deir Al-Balah, a town in central Gaza about 14 km (8.6 miles) south of Gaza City, the sounds of explosions mixed with thunder, and rain added to the miseries of displaced families in tent camps.

    “We are no longer able to distinguish between the sounds of thunder and bombings,” Shaban Abdel-Raouf, a father of five in Deir Al-Balah, said via a chat application.

    “We used to await the rain and pray to God if it was late. Today we pray it doesn’t rain. The displaced people have enough miseries,” he added.

    The conflict, now in its sixth month, began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's assault has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials.

    Negotiations for a ceasefire in the war were due to resume on Monday with an Israeli delegation heading to Qatar.

    “We are looking forward to the good news from Qatar. Will it happen this time? Will they seal a deal? Over 2 million people in Gaza are praying they do,” said Abdel-Raouf.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2024.
    UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive
    One in three children under age 2 in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished and famine is looming
    Smoke rises following an Israeli strike as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza due to Israel’s military offensive move southward, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the central Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024.
    Israel to attend new ceasefire talks
    Mossad chief David Barnea would head the Israeli delegation, a source familiar with the talks said
    Palestinian girl Hind Rajab poses for a photograph, in this undated handout picture obtained by Reuters on February 10, 2024. Palestine Red Crescent Society/ Family Handout via REUTERS
    Trapped bodies of Gaza girl, ambulance team found after 12 days
    The PCRS released a photo of the ambulance, seen almost completely burned out
    A Palestinian woman inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 10, 2024.
    Body of Gaza girl, ambulance team found after 12 days
    The six-year-old girl who had begged rescuers to send help after being trapped by Israeli military fire, was found along with the bodies of her five family members and two ambulance workers

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman