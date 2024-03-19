Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

“We used to await the rain and pray to God if it was late. Today we pray it doesn’t rain. The displaced people have enough miseries,” he added.

The conflict, now in its sixth month, began when Hamas fighters stormed into Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's assault has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, according to Palestinian health officials.

Negotiations for a ceasefire in the war were due to resume on Monday with an Israeli delegation heading to Qatar.

“We are looking forward to the good news from Qatar. Will it happen this time? Will they seal a deal? Over 2 million people in Gaza are praying they do,” said Abdel-Raouf.