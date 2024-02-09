Almost 10 percent of Gaza's under-fives now acutely malnourished, UN says

"We are trying to make bread with dried corn that we previously used as animal feed, as flour is extremely scarce ... And we are relatively lucky compared to most people, who don’t have anything at all."

The international non-profit organisation Project HOPE said around 15 percent of the pregnant women it had assessed in its Deir Al-Balah clinic in central Gaza last week were malnourished.

It also reported a surge in anaemia, or iron deficiency, which can increase premature births and postpartum bleeding.

Dr Santosh Kumar, its medical director, who returned from Gaza last week, said he and his team had limited themselves to one meal a day in solidarity with the Gazans.

"People are starving, people have no dignity," he told Reuters. "People said to me: 'Dead people are luckier.'"