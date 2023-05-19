Syria's Assad wins warm welcome at Arab summit after years of isolation

Washington has objected to any steps towards normalisation with Assad, saying there must first be progress towards a political solution to the conflict.

"The Americans are dismayed. We (Gulf states) are people living in this region, we're trying to solve our problems as much as we can with the tools available to us in our hands," said a Gulf source close to government circles.

One highly sensitive issue is Assad's close ties to the Iranians, which makes Arab state uneasy.

A Gulf analyst told Reuters that Syria risked becoming a subsidiary of Iran, and asked: "Do we want Syria to be less Arab and more Iranian, or ... to come back to the Arab fold?"

Having welcomed back Assad, Arab states want him to rein in Syria's flourishing drugs trade in exchange for closer ties.

Alongside the return of millions of refugees who fled Syria, the captagon trade has become a big worry for Arab leaders, on a par with their concern about the foothold established by Shi'ite Islamist Iran in the Arab country.

The war has shattered Syria's economy, demolishing infrastructure, cities and factories. Assad would no doubt benefit from Gulf investment in his battered country, though US sanctions complicate any commercial ties with Damascus.