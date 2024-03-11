Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in second half of 2024

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, may visit Bangladesh in the second half of 2024, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Mahmud revealed the planned visit of the crown prince in a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday about the foreign minister’s tour to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been invited to visit Bangladesh. He is also the prime minister of his country. We’ve discussed the matter. The visit is supposed to take place in the second half of this year,” he said.