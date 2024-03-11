    বাংলা

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in second half of 2024

    Foreign minister briefs the media about his recent visit to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 02:42 PM

    Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, may visit Bangladesh in the second half of 2024, according to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

    Mahmud revealed the planned visit of the crown prince in a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday about the foreign minister’s tour to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been invited to visit Bangladesh. He is also the prime minister of his country. We’ve discussed the matter. The visit is supposed to take place in the second half of this year,” he said.

    The foreign minister joined an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Israel’s aggression against Palestine at its headquarters in Jeddah on Mar 5.

    He also met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud there.

    He quoted Faisal as saying that Saudi Arabia hosts around 3 million Bangladeshi migrant workers and the country prioritises them.

    According to Mahmud. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has infused dynamism into the relations with Saudi Arabia, which in the past was based on only manpower export.

    Bangladesh will join the efforts to plant 50 billion trees in the Gulf countries, including 10 billion in Saudi Arabia, he said.

