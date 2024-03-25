Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks and besieges two hospitals, Palestinian medics say

GROWING INTERNATIONAL CONSENSUS

Over 32,000 Palestinians have been killed and 74,500 injured in Israel's offensive in Gaza, Palestinians health officials say. Israel began its military campaign after Hamas-led Islamist militants attacked its south on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253, according to Israeli tallies.

US-backed mediation by Qatar and Egypt has so far failed to secure agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner swap and the unfettered provision of aid to Gaza civilians, with each side sticking to core demands.

Hamas wants any deal to bring an end to the war and entail the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Israel has ruled this out, saying it will keep fighting until Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction, is eradicated as a political and military force.

A Palestinian official, with knowledge of the mediation effort, told Reuters that the gap between the two sides had not been bridged yet, blaming the lack of progress on Israel and the United States for refusing to commit to ending the war. Israel blames Hamas for the failure to secure a deal.

Signs of strain have emerged in relations between Israel and its main ally, the United States, as the humanitarian plight of civilians in Gaza worsened and fears of famine grew in the coastal enclave that is home to about 2.3 million people.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed," UN chief Guterres said on a visit to Jordan.

He told a press conference that he also saw "a growing consensus, I heard in the US, I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster".