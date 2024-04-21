    বাংলা

    Baby in Gaza saved from womb of mother killed in Israeli strike

    The dead, killed in hits on two houses, include 13 children from one family

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2024, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 03:20 PM

    A baby girl was delivered from the womb of a Palestinian killed along with her husband and daughter by an Israeli attack in the Gaza city of Rafah, where 19 people died overnight in intensified strikes, Palestinian health officials said.

    The dead, killed in hits on two houses, included 13 children from one family, they said.

    The baby, weighing 1.4 kg and delivered in an emergency C-section, was stable and improving gradually, said Mohammed Salama, a doctor caring for her.

    Her mother, Sabreen Al-Sakani, had been 30 weeks pregnant.

    The baby was placed in an incubator in a Rafah hospital alongside another infant, with the words "The baby of the martyr Sabreen Al-Sakani" written on tape across her chest.

    Sakani's young daughter Malak, who was killed in the strike, had wanted to name her new sister Rouh, meaning spirit in Arabic, said her uncle Rami Al-Sheikh. "The little girl Malak was happy that her sister was coming to the world," he said.

    The baby would stay in hospital for three to four weeks, said Salama, the doctor. "After that we will see about her leaving, and where this child will go, to the family, to the aunt or uncle or grandparents. Here is the biggest tragedy. Even if this child survives, she was born an orphan," he said.

    The 13 children were killed in a strike on the second home, belonging to the Abdel Aal family, according to Palestinian health officials. Two women were also killed in that strike.

    Asked about the casualties in Rafah, an Israeli military spokesperson said various militant targets were struck in Gaza including military compounds, launch posts and armed people.

    "Did you see one man in all of those killed?" said Saqr Abdel Aal, a Palestinian man whose family were among the dead, grieving over the body of a child in a white shroud.

    "All are women and children," he said. "My entire identity has been wiped out, with my wife, children and everyone."

    Mohammad al-Behairi said his daughter and grandchild were still under the rubble. "It's a feeling of sadness, depression, we have nothing left in this life to cry for, what feeling shall we have? When you lose your children, when you lose the closest of your loved ones, how will your feeling be?" he said.

    'WE ARE TRAPPED'

    Over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have crowded into Rafah, seeking shelter from the Israeli offensive that has laid waste to much of the Gaza Strip over the last six months.

    Israel is threatening a ground offensive into the area, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said fighters from the militant group Hamas must be eliminated to ensure Israel's victory in the war.

    President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to launch a large-scale offensive in Rafah to avoid more Palestinian civilian casualties.

    Palestinian health authorities say more than 34,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault, which began after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 253, according to Israeli tallies.

    The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday that Israeli military strikes killed 48 Palestinians and wounded 79 others across Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

    In the larger of the two Palestinian territories, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israel said its soldiers shot two Palestinians who tried to shoot and stab them on Sunday. The Palestinian health ministry said both men had died.

    Abu Jehad, a Gaza City resident sheltering in Rafah with his family, said he was afraid the Israelis would invade Rafah unless a ceasefire is reached, and he would have to flee once again. "We are trapped and everyone awaits his turn to die," said Abu Jehad, who was reached by phone.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ali, the grandfather, and Mahmoud, the father of Palestinian boy Zein Oroq, who was wounded after he was hit by aid airdropped on Gaza and later succumbed to his wounds, stand near their house which was hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City April 16, 2024.
    Palestinian boy dies seeking aid
    The population of the tiny enclave, where Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have been fighting for more than six months, is at risk of famine
    People walk past destroyed buildings, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis, Gaza April 11, 2024, in this screengrab from a handout video.
    Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza as Hamas official vows to 'break' Israel
    Meshaal, who lives in exile and heads Hamas' political office in the diaspora said its six-month-old battle with Israel would "break the enemy soon"
    Rescuers and medics search for dead bodies inside the damaged Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital and the area around it following a two-week operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City Apr 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
    Israel ceasefire proposal fails to meet demands: Hamas
    However, the group says it will review the proposal amid talks in Cairo
    Mourners pray next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 4, 2024.
    Grieving father comes out to pray for all of Gaza's dead
    He says he already lost his own children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins - in total 36 relatives - during the fighting

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp