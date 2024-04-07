    বাংলা

    Grieving father comes out to pray for all of Gaza's dead

    He says he already lost his own children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins - in total 36 relatives - during the fighting

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2024, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 01:53 PM

    Islam Abu Isaeed stands in a ward in central Gaza's Al-Aqsa hospital, praying over the bodies of people killed in Israel's offensive.

    He says he already lost his own children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins - in total 36 relatives - during the fighting.

    He has mourned them, and also taken on a much wider responsibility. Every week, sometimes every day, he comes out to the hospital to share in the grief of every family he can reach and pray for all the war's victims.

    "For six months, almost, we have been coming to the hospital and praying upon thousands of martyrs, martyr after martyr. We ask God that they be among the best martyrs," Abu Isaeed said.

    More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza. The conflict was triggered by an Oct. 7 raid on Israel by Hamas militants who killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

    In the hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir Al-Balah, 60-year-old Abu Isaeed is often the one leading the prayers in the hugely significant collective act where Muslims seek forgiveness and solace for the deceased.

    He has also started touring the wards to talk to the wounded.

    "We go and try as much as we can to help the people to be patient, especially with reciting the Koran, as it has a very good effect on people’s patience" he told Reuters.

    Bereaved relatives said they appreciated his quiet presence.

    "His attitude is very beautiful. He calms the people down and he reminds the people of God Almighty. He shares people’s sorrows," said one of them, Mohammed Al-Hour.

    "For six months, I always saw him standing next to people and especially with me since I lost a lot from my family. He used to share my sorrows. He used to stand beside me and pray with us at funerals."

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian boy reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2024.
    Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks and besieges two hospitals
    Dozens of Palestinians took part in rallies and attended funerals early on Monday after an Israeli airstrike killed 18 Palestinians
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 5, 2024.
    UNICEF says over 13,000 children killed in Gaza in Israel offensive
    One in three children under age 2 in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished and famine is looming
    A displaced Palestinian boy, who fled his house due to Israeli strikes, sits on a water canister at a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 18, 2024.
    One in three Gaza children under 2 acutely malnourished: UN
    Hospitals in Gaza have reported some children dying of malnutrition and dehydration
    A woman cooks, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024.
    No Women's Day in Gaza, say mothers of hungry children
    It is typically a major public holiday in Palestine, when families put on their finest clothes and flock to hotels and restaurants to celebrate their mothers, daughters and sisters

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp