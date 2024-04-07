Grieving father comes out to pray for all of Gaza's dead

Islam Abu Isaeed stands in a ward in central Gaza's Al-Aqsa hospital, praying over the bodies of people killed in Israel's offensive.

He says he already lost his own children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins - in total 36 relatives - during the fighting.

He has mourned them, and also taken on a much wider responsibility. Every week, sometimes every day, he comes out to the hospital to share in the grief of every family he can reach and pray for all the war's victims.