July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Kremlin rejects Putin health rumours, says he is fine

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in good health, dismissing rumours that he is unwell.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 12:39 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 12:39 AM

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters there hadbeen speculation in the West about the president's health in recent months, butreports he was ill were "nothing but fakes".

    Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday, whenInterfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during avisit to Iran the previous day.

    "It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degreesCelsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. So I apologise,"Putin, 69, was quoted as saying.

    International scrutiny of his health has intensified overrecent months, including when he was photographed meeting foreign and Russianofficials while seated at opposite ends of long tables as a precaution againstCOVID. At times he has also appeared to walk stiffly.

    CIA Director William Burns was asked about the issue during asecurity forum in the United States on Wednesday, where he said that Putin was"entirely too healthy".

    RELATED STORIES
    Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
    Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
    Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, is challenging a government decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain
    Seven killed in Russian strikes on Syria
    7 killed in Russian strikes on Syria
    Four of the dead are children. A dozen more people, including eight children, have been injured in the attack
    Gunfire heard at main Mali military base, residents suspect militant attack
    Heavy gunfire heard at Mali military base
    Three residents of the camp say they believe the base at Kati has been attacked by Islamist militants
    Last orders? Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after brewers halt sales
    Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after sales halted
    Shops across Moscow are still selling off stockpiles months after the brewers said they would halt production

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher