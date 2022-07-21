Kremlin rejects Putin health rumours, says he is fine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters there hadbeen speculation in the West about the president's health in recent months, butreports he was ill were "nothing but fakes".
Putin coughed during a public appearance on Wednesday, whenInterfax news agency quoted him as saying he had caught a slight cold during avisit to Iran the previous day.
"It was very hot in Tehran yesterday, plus 38 (degreesCelsius), and the air conditioning was very strong there. So I apologise,"Putin, 69, was quoted as saying.
International scrutiny of his health has intensified overrecent months, including when he was photographed meeting foreign and Russianofficials while seated at opposite ends of long tables as a precaution againstCOVID. At times he has also appeared to walk stiffly.
CIA Director William Burns was asked about the issue during asecurity forum in the United States on Wednesday, where he said that Putin was"entirely too healthy".