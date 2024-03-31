Fighting rages across Gaza amid revival of truce talks

Israeli strikes killed 77 Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday, as Egypt hosted an Israeli delegation for a new round of talks in a bid to secure a truce with Gaza's Hamas rulers.

The Israeli military said it killed a senior Islamic Jihad militant in a strike on a command centre in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

"The command centre and terrorists were struck precisely, intended on minimising harm to uninvolved civilians in the area of the hospital," the military said. "The Al-Aqsa Hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected."

There was no immediate comment from Islamic Jihad, a militant group and ally of Hamas.