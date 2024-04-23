New Biden rule protects privacy for women who get abortions

The rule only applies to situations where the care was provided under lawful circumstances, meaning it would not apply to abortions taking place in states where the procedure is banned, for example, but it would still apply to people from those states who obtain an out-of-state abortion.

The department initially proposed the rule last year. The final rule added a provision protecting providers in states where abortion is illegal if their patients receive one out of state, since they did not provide the care, and shields them from having to disclose those abortions to state authorities.

Similar past actions by the department have been taken to court by anti-abortion groups and it is likely this rule will also be litigated. Becerra did not respond to a question about how his department was preparing for that.