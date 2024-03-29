US takes another step to stem the flow of technology to Russia for weapons

The US is asking American companies to stop shipping goods to more than 600 foreign parties over fears the items could be diverted to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine, a US official said on Thursday.

The Commerce Department sent letters in recent weeks to at least 20 companies with the warning, the latest effort to stymie the Russia war effort in Ukraine, a US Commerce Department official said.

The companies make and sell products found in missiles and drones recovered inside Ukraine.

Since Moscow invaded Russia in 2022, the US and a more than 30 other countries have put in place a raft of sanctions aimed at degrading Russia's ability to wage its war by cutting off access to Western technology. Yet American components continue to be found in Russian weapons left on the battlefield in Ukraine.