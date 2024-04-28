Bangladesh will increase supply of animals by 500,000 for this year’s Eid-ul-Azha, says livestock minister

Last year approximately 12.5 million animals were available in market but this year it should be more than 13 million, Abdur Rahman says

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman says arrangements are being made to expand the supply of animals for Eid-ul-Azha sacrifices by 500,000.

“Last year we had 12.5 million cattle in the market, but about 1.9 million went unsold. Compared to that, 13 million cattle have been arranged for supply this year,” he said at the Secretariat on Sunday.

"We are fully prepared for the coming Eid-ul-Azha. We are preparing very carefully so that our cattle market remains stable. We have talked to the farmers so that the animals are within our purchasing power.”

"I have assured them, they have assured us—there is no need to import cattle this year. Our domestically produced cattle is sufficient. We are well organised and our management will be able to meet the requirement."

He said, "I want your help so that no one can destabilise the market during the coming Eid-ul-Azha and can celebrate it with joy. I hope that this joy will spread to the homes of all.

Due to extortion, the prices of animals tend to increase dramatically near the Islamic holiday. When asked how such prices can be controlled, the minister said, “At those times, a certain class of people take advantage. Due to this, it sometimes becomes difficult to deal with the situation. But before Eid-ul-Azha, we will hold an inter-ministerial meeting and decide how to solve this problem.”

"We will decide in an inter-ministerial meeting how to stop extortion at every market."

However, he commented that the government has decided not to import animals this year.

The minister said, "Even if some try to import them through a ruse, we expect the concerned ministry to take strict measures at the border."