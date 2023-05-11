Zelensky says counteroffensive yet to begin despite Kyiv's gains at front

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia's invasion force had yet to start, even as his generals claimed some of their biggest battlefield successes in months.

Kyiv says it has pushed Russian forces back over the past several days near the eastern city of Bakhmut in local assaults, while a full-blown counteroffensive involving tens of thousands of troops and hundreds of Western tanks is still being prepared.

"We still need a bit more time," Zelensky said in an interview with European broadcasters.