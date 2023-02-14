'We finally saw her hand': Hungarian rescuer recalls saving girl after Turkey earthquake

For Viktor Holczer, a Hungarian IT expert, Turkey was the first major rescue mission in which he took part as a volunteer. And he will always remember the moment when he grabbed the hand of 17-year-old Asya, rescued from the rubble almost four days after last week's quake.

As part of the Hungarian team of Caritas Hungary and Budapest Rescue Service, the 26-year-old Holczer said the task of getting to the girl under a collapsed apartment block in the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras seemed almost impossible.

Locals had told the rescuers that someone was trapped. Rescuers climbed inside and indeed heard a voice shouting for help. Israeli rescuers helped the Hungarians with specialist equipment, which showed where Asya was.

It took about eight hours to finally lift her out on a stretcher, after rescuers had dug a narrow channel under the rubble.