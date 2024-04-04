    বাংলা

    Starc finally hits form in IPL as Kolkata go top

    Starc's $2.98 million deal with Kolkata made him the most expensive player in league history but he struggled to get going in his first two matches

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2024, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 11:15 AM

    Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc was a relieved man on Wednesday after he finally got among the wickets to help his team to a thumping away win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

    Starc's $2.98 million deal with Kolkata made him the most expensive player in league history but he struggled to get going in his first two matches, going wicketless and bleeding a combined 100 runs.

    But the 34-year-old redeemed himself against Delhi by claiming 2-25 in three overs with fellow Australians David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as his victims.

    Twice champions Kolkata racked up 272-7 before bowling out Delhi for 166 to soar to the top of the points table after three straight wins.

    "You move on pretty quickly, because the games come thick and fast," Starc said after the match in Visakhapatnam.

    "Yeah, probably not the start I wanted, but we've been winning games, so that's what it's about.

    "We're three-nil. And tonight, with bat and ball, we were pretty good, I think."

    Opener Sunil Narine blasted 85 off 39 balls as Kolkata threatened to post the league's highest ever total and eclipse Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277-3 against Mumbai earlier this season.

    "It can be brutal at times, particularly on the bowlers," Starc said of the format.

    "I think we've seen on some of the grounds, some of the scores .. so yeah, you take a little bit of luck here and there.

    "We're three-nil at the start of the season, and tonight we were pretty clinical with bat and ball.

    "Personal stuff aside, the team's start has been fantastic."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant in action.
    Delhi remain winless but Pant shows improvement
    Known for his six-hitting prowess, Pant played second fiddle to David Warner (49) in their 67-run stand that steadied Delhi
    Fourth Test - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon in action
    Lyon backs veteran Australia Test squad
    Australia had just two players under the age of 30 in the squad that claimed a 2-0 Test series win over New Zealand earlier this month
    Perth to kick off India's blockbuster Test tour of Australia
    Perth to kick off India's blockbuster Test tour of Australia
    The teams' first five-Test series in over 30 years will kick off on Nov 22 at Perth Stadium, where Virat Kohli's India were well beaten in their only previous visit to the stadium in 2018
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action
    COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh before T20 series
    Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have both played internationals in recent weeks despite testing positive for COVID

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin