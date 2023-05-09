India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

India has extended a $1 billion credit line for Sri Lanka by one year, a Sri Lankan official said on Tuesday, giving the crisis-hit country a backup funds to pay for essential imports.

The credit line, part of about $4 billion in emergency assistance extended by India during the peak of Sri Lanka's financial crisis early last year, was scheduled to end in March.

Post-negotiations, the credit line was extended until March 2024, said Sri Lanka's Deputy Treasury Secretary Priyantha Rathnayake.