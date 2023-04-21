Ukraine appeals to NATO chief for membership and more arms

The NATO secretary-general's visit was likely to irk the Kremlin, which said earlier on Thursday that one of the main goals of its "special military operation" in Ukraine was to prevent it joining what Moscow regards as a hostile bloc.

Zelensky said he believed a NATO Summit in Vilnius in July could become "historic" and that he had been invited to attend.

"I am grateful for the invitation to visit the summit, but it is also important for Ukraine to receive the corresponding invitation," Zelensky said.

"There is no objective barrier to the political decision to invite Ukraine into the alliance and now, when most people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support NATO accession, is the time for the corresponding decisions."

NATO has supported Ukraine throughout the war, with member states supplying it with weapons, but Zelensky said more were needed. All delays in receiving more weapons caused deaths in Ukraine, he said.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine's rightful place was in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and that membership and security guarantees for Ukraine would be high on the agenda of the alliance's July summit.