Russia's isolation over Ukraine grows with US reporter arrest, NATO expansion

Russia has charged an American journalist with spying while Finland moved closer to becoming a NATO member, deepening tensions between Moscow and the West as the war in Ukraine reached its 400th day on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in his Thursday evening video address of the "tremendous path" his country had taken in 400 days since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

"Ukraine will win at the front ... we will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land, and we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this," he said. He did not give details, but the Ukrainian military has been planning a counteroffensive.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal denied espionage allegations against its reporter, Evan Gershkovich, and demanded his immediate release. The Kremlin said he had been "caught red-handed" but presented no documentary or video evidence.

In short with bullet points:

Newspaper denies Russian spying charges against reporter

Finland moves closer to NATO membership

Ukraine says it is holding on to Bakhmut

The White House condemned Russia's action and urged US citizens living or travelling in Russia to leave immediately.

"These espionage charges are ridiculous. The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing.