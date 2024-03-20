Posterchild for Russia's removal of Ukraine orphans says he was coached, threatened

A teenage orphan who became a posterchild for Moscow's deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia said he was instructed by officials to recite pro-Russian talking points for television cameras and threatened with a beating when he complained about conditions.

Eighteen-year-old Denys Kostev is one of 4,000 orphans and children without parental care who, according to Kyiv, have been unlawfully taken to Russian-controlled territory following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia says it has done nothing unlawful, and it only moved the children to protect them from war.

Reuters investigated the fates of Kostev and more than 50 other orphaned Ukrainians taken from the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Kostev emerged as a regular participant in a stream of pro-Russian videos filmed and shared widely online.

The teenager, who left Russia last month and is now living in Poland, said he had no plans to return to Ukraine, where some see him as a collaborator and propagandist. He told Reuters he took part in the videos because he felt intimidated and "alone".

"When your life is threatened, you will do anything to keep yourself safe," he said.

The Kremlin and Russia's children's rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, did not respond to requests for comment.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year on war crimes charges for forcibly deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia denounced the warrants as "outrageous and unacceptable".

Kyiv says many Ukrainian orphans taken to Russian-controlled territory have been subjected to an orchestrated programme to make them accept Kremlin ideology. Moscow denies this.

Reuters was unable to verify independently Kostev's account of being pressured by officials loyal to Moscow.

However, three teen orphans who lived with him in Russian-occupied territory have described to Reuters similar experiences of being discouraged or blocked from returning to Ukraine, and threatened with reprisals for stepping out of line.

"NO-ONE WILL LOOK FOR YOU"

Kostev spent his childhood in foster families and children's homes in the Kherson region after his mother was incarcerated and later died.

In the fall of 2022, when Kherson was under Russian occupation, Kostev and five other teens who lived in an orphanage there were told by local administrators they had to leave the city.

After several months in camps in Russian-controlled Crimea, the teens ended up in Henichesk, a city in Russian-occupied territory in the Kherson region. They were lodged in cold, damp dormitories in the Henichesk Vocational School No. 27, Kostev said.

Shocked by the conditions, Kostev complained to a contact close to the Russian-installed authorities in Crimea. Soon after, he said, the Henichesk police showed up and castigated him for making the complaint.

"They (the police) threatened me and said: we will take you to the forest and just give you a good beating," he said. "No-one will look for you, you're an orphan," Kostev said, sharing his recollection of their words.

The Moscow-installed police chief for the region did not respond to a request for comment. Olena Anikeeva, the director of the school, was unavailable, a person in her office said.

In March 2023, around a month after his arrival in Henichesk, Kostev said he received a call from an official in the city administration who told him to meet someone outside the college.

There he found two men, who carried guns and flashed badges that said they were from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The men drove Kostev away from the college and wanted to get to know him, he said. Afterwards, the FSB men gave Kostev 500 rubles ($5.5).

In the following weeks, the men contacted Kostev to ask for information, including the possible locations of Ukrainian weapons in Kherson and the names of students at his college in touch with Ukraine's security services. He never gave any specific details, Kostev said.

The FSB did not respond to a request for comment.