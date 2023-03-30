    বাংলা

    Britain sets out plans to boost energy security

    The plans included funding for offshore wind, carbon capture and new green hydrogen production projects

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 08:23 AM

    Britain laid out plans on Thursday to boost its energy security and independence through investment in moving towards cleaner, more affordable energy sources.

    Wholesale gas and electricity prices in Europe surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the British government has been subsidising household and business energy bills since October.

    The plans included a raft of previously announced schemes such as funding for offshore wind, carbon capture and new green hydrogen production projects.

    It also pledged to speed up planning processes for solar and offshore wind projects, roll out more electric vehicle charging points and encourage heat pumps in homes.

    However, the government's energy policy dealt a blow to those projects which were not immediately selected for financial support, including British power generator Drax and its method of carbon capture - bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

    Its shares were down 10%.

    "Transforming our energy system is no longer just about tackling climate change, it is also a matter of national security," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

    "To protect ourselves from future price spikes, we need to accelerate the move to cleaner, cheaper, home-grown energy."

    Energy Security minister Grant Shapps said the new plan included 70 different policies that would improve energy security.

    He told LBC Radio that households would not be penalised if they do not switch from gas heating to lower emissions heat pumps, something some newspaper headlines had said was possible.

    The opposition Labour Party and campaign groups criticised the plan for not including new money, and failing to set out a response to the US $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of green subsidies.

    Hunt told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the government would lay out its response to the IRA in the autumn.

    "What was billed with huge hype as the government’s 'green day' turns out to be a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements, reheated policy, and no new investment," Labour Party climate and net zero spokesman Ed Miliband said.

    Over the past year, Britain has introduced windfall taxes on oil and gas as well as on renewables, which companies say stifles investment and in turn is likely to increase Britain's dependence on imported fuels and derail its climate targets.

    Oil and gas producers had called for floor prices to be applied to the windfall tax, and renewable power companies wanted better investment incentives, neither of which featured in the plans outlined in advance by the government.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building in London, Britain, August 4, 2022.
    Inflation shock puts BoE on course to raise rates again
    Pay growth is still running far above its historical average and shortages of workers remain acute which threatens to keep inflationary heat in UK's labour market
    Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Jan 19, 2020 Liverpool owner John W. Henry before the match.
    No plans to sell Liverpool: owner Henry
    The Merseyside football club's owners had said in November they were exploring a sale
    Workers are seen in offices of HSBC and Barclays bank in the Canary Wharf financial district at dusk in London, Britain, Nov 17, 2017.
    UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos
    The UK government and the Bank of England have said the country's banking system is well-capitalised, but the collapse of SVB intensified scrutiny of the business models of all lenders
    Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and UK flag is seen in this illustration taken Mar 13, 2023. REUTERS
    The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
    The situation was urgent because SVB UK had lost almost half of its deposits in the 48 hours leading up to its rescue, a source said

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley