Britain sets out plans to boost energy security

Britain laid out plans on Thursday to boost its energy security and independence through investment in moving towards cleaner, more affordable energy sources.

Wholesale gas and electricity prices in Europe surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the British government has been subsidising household and business energy bills since October.

The plans included a raft of previously announced schemes such as funding for offshore wind, carbon capture and new green hydrogen production projects.

It also pledged to speed up planning processes for solar and offshore wind projects, roll out more electric vehicle charging points and encourage heat pumps in homes.