British lawmaker's email account hacked by Russian group

A British lawmaker said his private email was hacked by a group, thought to be Russian, and he wanted to speak out publicly to warn others about the attackers' tactics.

Stewart McDonald, until last year a defence spokesman for the Scottish National Party, said he was worried his emails would be published after he clicked on a document and entered his password.

News of the hack follows a warning from Britain's National Cyber Security Centre on Jan 26 that Russia and Iran-based groups were targeting politicians, journalists, academics and defence experts to extract sensitive information from what is known as a "spear-phishing" campaign.