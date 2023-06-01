    বাংলা

    Ukraine says Russian missiles kill two children in Kyiv

    Kyiv mayor said nine people needed hospital treatment

    Reuters
    Published : 1 June 2023, 03:17 AM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 03:17 AM

    A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed three people including two children and injured 14 on Thursday, officials in the Ukrainian capital said.

    The Kyiv military administration said in a statement the attack struck the Desnyanskyi region on the capital's eastern outskirts as well as Dniprovkskyi district, closer to the centre.

    It was the 18th attack on the capital this month.

    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people needed hospital treatment. Emergency crews had extinguished fires caused by falling debris near the sites of the strikes.

    Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app a medical clinic had been hit. Photographs posted on the city's website showed windows blown out in the clinic and in nearby apartment buildings.

    Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed rescue teams attending to residents in buildings, with shattered building materials strewn about on the street.

    City authorities said the impact was from shot-down cruise or ballistic missiles.

    Air raid alerts in Kyiv and in most of eastern Ukraine were in effect for about an hour.

    RELATED STORIES
    An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 28, 2023.
    Russia unleashes 'largest' drone attack on Kyiv
    Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, Dec 22, 2022. REUTERS
    US behind Kremlin drone attack: Moscow
    Russia's foreign ministry said the alleged drone attack must not go unanswered
    A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023.
    Kremlin says Putin targeted, Kyiv denies
    Russia says two drones were used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadels
    People are seen at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 1, 2023.
    Homes smashed, 34 wounded in latest Russian strikes on Ukraine
    Ukraine said 15 of 18 cruise missiles were successfully shot down, shielding the capital Kyiv and other major cities where air raid sirens rang

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan