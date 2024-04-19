Ukraine says Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region kill at least 8

A major Russian missile attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people, injured 21 and damaged infrastructure facilities, local officials reported on Friday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station in the regional capital, Dnipro, as he called for additional air defences.

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed must be shot down," Zelensky said. "The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities."