    বাংলা

    Ukraine says Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region kill at least 8

    The attack injures 21 and damages infrastructure facilities, local officials report

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2024, 06:50 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 06:50 AM

    A major Russian missile attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people, injured 21 and damaged infrastructure facilities, local officials reported on Friday morning.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station in the regional capital, Dnipro, as he called for additional air defences.

    "Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed must be shot down," Zelensky said. "The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities."

    State-run Ukrainian railways company Ukrzaliznytsia said Russia's attack deliberately targeted its infrastructure in the region, injuring its workers. The company closed its station in Dnipro and rerouted trains set to pass through the city.

    Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least eight people died in the attack, two in Dnipro and six in Synelnykivskyi district of the region, where more than a dozen homes were damaged.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine Apr 17, 2024.
    Russian attack kills 9 in Ukraine's Chernihiv
    The missile attack also damages buildings and municipal infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city, an official says
    A firefighter extinguishes fire in a car destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine March 17, 2024. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region
    Russian missile kills four in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
    Russia's massive overnight attack all over the country also destroyed a power plant and disrupted electricity supply for thousands of people
    People line up to lay flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting attack set up outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow Region, Russia, March 24, 2024.
    Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert hall attack
    Four suspected gunmen behind the deadliest attack in Russia in 20 years are Tajik citizens
    A resident casts her vote in Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 16, 2024.
    Russia accuses Kyiv of election sabotage
    The Ukraine war has cast a shadow over voting in the election, which is all but certain to hand President Vladimir Putin six more years in the Kremlin

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor