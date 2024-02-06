King Charles seen in public and Harry flies in to see him after cancer diagnosis

The palace has said the king was remaining "wholly positive", and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier said the cancer had been caught early.

Harry, who has fallen out with his father and the rest of the royal family since he stepped down from royal duties almost four years ago, arrived in Britain to visit his father as messages of support for the monarch poured in from world leaders.

However, a royal source said there were no plans for Harry to see his elder brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, during his visit to Britain.

William is expected to step up to fulfil some of the monarch's duties, along with other senior royals while Charles begins a series of out-patient treatments.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family. You know, thankfully, this has been caught early," Sunak told BBC radio, saying he had been "shocked and sad" at the news.

Despite the diagnosis, Charles is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including his weekly audience with the prime minister and dealing with state papers. Sunak said he was in regular contact with the king.

"That will of course continue as normal and we'll crack on with everything," he said.

The cancer was discovered when Charles stayed three nights in hospital last month where he underwent a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. Beyond confirming it was not prostate cancer, the palace has not given any further details.

The royal family usually keep medical matters private, but the palace said Charles had chosen to go public as he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities.

While the king will receive expert care, his diagnosis will draw attention to Britain's rising cancer waiting times with the state-run National Health Service (NHS) which is widely regarded as being in crisis.

Survival rates for cancer in Britain lag those of other European countries for nine out of 10 of the most common types of the disease, according to an NHS Confederation report published in January.