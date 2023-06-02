    বাংলা

    Naked man jumps on altar of St Peter's to protest Ukraine war

    The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved

    Reuters
    Published : 2 June 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 2 June 2023, 07:15 AM

    A man visiting St Peter's Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church's main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.

    The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.

    Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred just before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.

    Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis greets a baby as he arrives for the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 3, 2023.
    Pope says only rich can afford to have children in Italy
    Births in Italy dropped below 400,000 in 2022 for the first time, registering a 14th consecutive annual fall, with the overall population declining by 179,000 to 58.85 million
    Pope Francis presides over the Easter Vigil in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 8, 2023.
    At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'
    Francis appeared to be well during the Easter Vigil service, during which he baptised eight adult converts to Catholicism
    Pope Francis arrives to attend the Easter Sunday mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Apr 9, 2023.
    Pope decries Middle East violence in Easter message
    As he has done every Easter, Francis called for peace in the Middle East, his appeal made more urgent by recent violence in Jerusalem
    Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr 7, 2023.
    Cold weather forces pope to skip outdoor service
    Doctors ordered him to skip an outdoor evening ‘Way of the Cross’ procession at Rome's Colosseum after being hospitalised last week for bronchitis

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan