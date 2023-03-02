Russia hits apartment block, kills four in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile slammed into a five-storey apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

Rescue workers carried away the wounded on stretchers and clambered through the ruined building looking for survivors after the early-morning strike, a Reuters television crew on the scene said.

The upper floors of the apartment block had been destroyed and cars parked nearby had been crumpled. Fallen debris lay around the building.

"The people were screaming from under the rubble. It was hard to hear. We were shocked," Yuliia Kharytenko, a 36-year-old woman who lives in the apartment block, told Reuters.

"We ran out in whatever we were wearing. Our cat is left there, scared. We don’t know if it is alive."