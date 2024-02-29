Residents of Ukraine's Orikhiv try to survive in the ruins

In the shattered town of Orikhiv not far from the southeastern front in Ukraine, Svitlana, a grandmother, sleeps in the brick-walled basement of her apartment block where she lives with her husband to shelter from Russian bombs.

Their hometown in Zaporizhzhia region some 10 kilometres from one of the last year's most dangerous front lines in the war with Russia has emptied to roughly 1,000 people from its pre-war population of nearly 14,000.

"Who could have thought that we would live like this at our age? Like the homeless," the 64-year-old said in an interview this week.

Her apartment, which is in the neighbouring building from the basement where she now lives, had its windows blown out during a strike and she is afraid of even leaving her shelter now. She uses a woodstove in the basement to cook.