Sweden clears final hurdle to join NATO as Hungary approves accession

"We would like to welcome Sweden alongside Finland into the NATO alliance very, very soon," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

She encouraged Hungary's government to quickly complete the process to allow Sweden's entry into NATO.

"Sweden's membership will make us all stronger and safer," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on X.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater safety within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With Sweden following Finland into NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin has in effect achieved the very thing he sought to avert when he launched his war in Ukraine - an expansion of the alliance, Western leaders have said.

"When it comes to Russia, the only thing we can expect is that they will not like that Sweden is becoming a NATO member," Kristersson said. "What they do in addition to that, we cannot know. We are prepared for all sorts of things."

The accession of Sweden, which has not been at war since 1814, and Finland is the most significant expansion of the alliance since it took in members from eastern Europe after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

While Sweden has increased cooperation with NATO in recent decades, contributing to operations in places such as Afghanistan, its membership is set to simplify defence planning and cooperation on the alliance's northern flank.

"NATO gains a member that is serious and capable and it removes a factor of uncertainty in Northern Europe," said Robert Dalsjo, senior analyst at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, a government think tank.

"Sweden gains security in a crowd ... supported by American nuclear deterrence."

Sweden also brings resources such as cutting-edge submarines tailored to Baltic Sea conditions and a sizable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets into the alliance. It is increasing military spending and should reach NATO's threshold of 2% of GDP this year.