Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink

For NATO, the accessions of Sweden and Finland - which shares a 1,340-km (830-mile) border with Russia - are the most significant additions in decades. It is also a blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has sought prevent any further strengthening of the alliance.

Sweden will benefit from the alliance's common defence guarantee under which an attack on one member is regarded as an attack on all.

"Sweden is a safer country today than we were yesterday. We have allies. We have backing," Kristersson said in an address to the Swedish nation from Washington. "We have taken out an insurance in the Western defence alliance."

Hakan Yucel, 54, an IT worker in the Swedish capital, said of the accession: "Before, we were outside and felt a little bit alone. ... I think that the threat from Russia, it's going to be much less now."

US President Joe Biden, in a statement, said the addition of Sweden made NATO "more united, determined, and dynamic than ever," adding that the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance meant the addition of "two highly capable militaries."

Sweden adds cutting-edge submarines and a sizable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighter jets to NATO forces, and is a crucial link between the Atlantic and Baltic.

"Sweden’s accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole Alliance more secure," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Russia has threatened to take unspecified "political and military-technical counter-measures" in response to Sweden's move.

"Joining NATO is really like buying insurance, at least as long as the United States is actually willing to be the insurance provider," said Barbara Kunz, a researcher at defence think tank SIPRI.