Three killed by Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Three people including a three-year-old child were killed and eight others wounded when a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, authorities said.

"Russia continues to fight civilians... One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odessa. Eighteen apartments were destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post

He posted a video showing an apartment building with a chunk several stories tall ripped out of it, and dozens of rescuers trying to cut through a sea of rubble on the ground.