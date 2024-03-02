    বাংলা

    Three killed by Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

    Eight others suffered injuries when a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the country’s southern port city

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2024, 11:44 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 11:44 AM

    Three people including a three-year-old child were killed and eight others wounded when a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday, authorities said.

    "Russia continues to fight civilians... One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odessa. Eighteen apartments were destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post

    He posted a video showing an apartment building with a chunk several stories tall ripped out of it, and dozens of rescuers trying to cut through a sea of rubble on the ground.

    Ukraine's State Emergencies Service posted photos including of a dead toddler being placed in a body bag by rescuers.

    "This is impossible to forget! This is impossible to forgive," it wrote. It said five people including a child had been rescued alive.

    According to Zelensky, the drone was a Shahed supplied by Iran. Russia has launched several thousand of these long-range winged drones throughout the war at targets deep inside Ukraine.

