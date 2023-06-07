Residents flee in southern Ukraine as floodwaters crest from destroyed dam

Ukraine says 42,000 people are at direct risk from flooding and hundreds of thousands will be left without access to drinking water.

A roof of a house could be seen whisking in the torrent of the Dnipro River.

“If the water rises for another metre, we will lose our house," said Oleksandr Reva, in a village on the bank, who was moving his family's belongings into the abandoned home of a neighbour on higher ground.

Residents blamed the disaster on Russian troops who controlled the dam from their positions on the opposite bank.

"They hate us," Reva said. "They want to destroy a Ukrainian nation and Ukraine itself. And they don't care by what means because nothing is sacred for them."

Russia imposed a state of emergency in the parts of Kherson province it controls, where many towns and villages lie in the lowlands below the dam. Residents there have told Reuters by telephone that Russian troops patrolling the streets in waders were threatening civilians who approached.

A zoo by the riverbank on the Russian side flooded, killing all the animals inside, staff said.