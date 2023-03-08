Russia's Prigozhin says Wagner controls eastern part of Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner group has taken full control of the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report which, if true, would mean Russian forces control close to half of the city.

"Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in a voice recording on the Telegram messaging platform of his press service.

"Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner," he said.