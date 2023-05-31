Italy bets on quietest of places to host world-leading telescope

"It will allow us ... to see events very close to when the Big Bang happened" around 14 billion years ago, 2021 Physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told Reuters.

Parisi and other scientists say the mine is ideal due to the area's low seismic activity and the absence of settlements nearby, but Italy faces a rival bid from a site in Meuse-Rhine, a region divided among the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

The tender will be officially awarded no sooner than the end of next year.

Italy is betting that its 1.9-billion-euro ($2.09 billion)project can bring much-needed investment to the island of Sardinia, one of the country's poorest regions.

The government has already invested 50 million euros of EU post-pandemic recovery funds in its bid, including a feasibility study.

Gravitational waves, the ripples in space and time predicted by Albert Einstein, are caused by the collision of celestial entities like black holes.

The telescope is expected to capture the waves and observe a volume of the universe much larger than is seen by the tools currently used, known as interferometers.