    Bangladesh bakes in April heat wave, rain may bring sporadic respite

    Temperatures rises to 40.6C in Chuadanga and 38.4C in Dhaka

    Published : 16 April 2024, 11:16 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 11:16 AM

    A brief shower and gusty winds brought some relief to Dhaka residents on Tuesday amid a heat wave that has stretched on for over a week.

    Bangladesh is experiencing mild to moderate heat waves across the country, including the capital.

    After 3:30pm, gusts had begun blowing through different parts of Dhaka. By 3:45pm, it began to rain. Though the shower only lasted a short time, its cooling effect was appreciated by locals who will have to contend with the heat wave extending for a few more days, according to meteorologist Monowar Hossain.

    Not only will the mild to moderate heat wave across the country continue for the next 72 hours, temperatures are expected to rise even further. The high humidity will only add to the discomfort.

    On Tuesday, the temperature hit a nationwide high of 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while Dhaka experienced a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

    Chuadanga had previously registered a temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Apr 6, while Barishal’s Khepupara hit the same level last Monday.

    When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.

    On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet Divisions were all experiencing mild to moderate heat waves that are likely to persist.

    April is typically the hottest month in Bangladesh. In addition to the heat, Kalbaishakhi storms – also known as nor’westers – are common.

    The BMD said there may be two to four mild to moderate heat waves and one to two severe heat waves rising to temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius throughout April.

    It added that a couple of low pressure systems may develop over the month, one of which could intensify into a depression or a cyclone.

