Bangladesh bakes in April heat wave, rain may bring sporadic respite

A brief shower and gusty winds brought some relief to Dhaka residents on Tuesday amid a heat wave that has stretched on for over a week.

Bangladesh is experiencing mild to moderate heat waves across the country, including the capital.

After 3:30pm, gusts had begun blowing through different parts of Dhaka. By 3:45pm, it began to rain. Though the shower only lasted a short time, its cooling effect was appreciated by locals who will have to contend with the heat wave extending for a few more days, according to meteorologist Monowar Hossain.

Not only will the mild to moderate heat wave across the country continue for the next 72 hours, temperatures are expected to rise even further. The high humidity will only add to the discomfort.

On Tuesday, the temperature hit a nationwide high of 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, while Dhaka experienced a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius.