    One killed in latest Russian air strike on Ukraine, Kyiv says

    The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four out of six missiles launched during the attack

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 07:58 AM

    Russia unleashed a new air strike on Ukraine overnight, killing at least one person in a combined assault of cruise missiles and attack drones, Ukrainian authorities said.

    The Ukrainian military reported shooting down four out of six missiles launched during the attack, which the air force said lasted around six hours, and 10 out of 16 drones.

    The interior ministry said one person had been killed, three were wounded, and four buildings were destroyed from falling debris.

    It posted images on the Telegram messaging app of firefighters attending to the smouldering wreckage of what appeared to be residential homes.

    The air force also said two cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy during an earlier attack on Thursday evening.

    Regional governor Ihor Taburets said at least eight people had been wounded in that strike, which he said hit a carwash and an industrial object.

    Moscow in recent weeks has stepped up regular air strikes against Ukraine as Kyiv prepared for a counteroffensive to try to take back Russian-occupied territory.

