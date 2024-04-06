Two dead, seven injured in new Russian strike on Kharkiv : regional governor

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed two civilians and injured seven early on Saturday, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Ukraine's national police, also posting on Telegram, said the attack was launched by drones. It showed pictures of blazes that had broken out on city streets and next to buildings.

Suspilne public television said a high-rise apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged and a shop set ablaze. Other news reports said the strike had occurred just after midnight.