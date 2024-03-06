Navalny died his own death, Russian spy chief says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of his own death, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief, Sergei Naryshkin, was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"I don't think this was some kind of special plan, but unfortunately, people have a peculiarity: sooner or later life ends, they die. Navalny died a natural death, yes," Russian news agencies said he told a television interviewer.

He was answering a question about whether any forces in the West had been involved in Navalny's death.