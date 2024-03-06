    বাংলা

    Navalny died his own death, Russian spy chief says

    The Russian opposition leader died last month in an Arctic penal colony. His supporters alleged he had been murdered

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2024, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 05:43 AM

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of his own death, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief, Sergei Naryshkin, was quoted as saying on Thursday.

    "I don't think this was some kind of special plan, but unfortunately, people have a peculiarity: sooner or later life ends, they die. Navalny died a natural death, yes," Russian news agencies said he told a television interviewer.

    He was answering a question about whether any forces in the West had been involved in Navalny's death.

    Naryshkin said he found vocal reactions in the West to Navalny's death "revolting".

    "Of course, it is quite revolting when satanic dances are performed in the West around Navalny's coffin," he was quoted as saying. "It is immoral, low and unethical. What else is there to say? It was totally predictable."

    Navalny, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent, died last month, aged 47, in an Arctic penal colony. His supporters alleged he had been murdered. The Kremlin has denied any state involvement in his death.

