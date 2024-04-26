Students block Paris' Sciences Po university over Gaza war

"We hope that will spread to all universities and beyond ... we won't give in until the genocide in Gaza ends."

Science Po officials did not reply to a request for comment.

On Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students that had blocked Sciences Po, French media said, which was condemned by left-wing politicians.

Renewed clashes between police and students opposed to Israel's war in Gaza broke out on US campuses Thursday, raising questions about forceful methods being used to shut down protests that have intensified since mass arrests at Columbia University last week.

Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians in its assault on Gaza, health authorities in the enclave said on Thursday. Israel is retaliating against an Oct 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and led to 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.