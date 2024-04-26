    বাংলা

    Students block Paris' Sciences Po university over Gaza war

    Chanting their support for the Palestinians, the students displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building's entrance

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 12:46 PM

    Students blocked access to Paris' prestigious Sciences Po university over the war in Gaza on Friday, demanding the institution condemn Israel's actions, in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on US campuses.

    Chanting their support for the Palestinians, the students displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building's entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

    "When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we're really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play," said 22-year-old Hicham, a masters student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

    The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel's actions.

    "We're very happy that (students at) more and more universities are getting mobilised," said 20-year old Zoe, a masters student in public administration at Sciences Po.

    "We hope that will spread to all universities and beyond ... we won't give in until the genocide in Gaza ends."

    Science Po officials did not reply to a request for comment.

    On Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students that had blocked Sciences Po, French media said, which was condemned by left-wing politicians.

    Renewed clashes between police and students opposed to Israel's war in Gaza broke out on US campuses Thursday, raising questions about forceful methods being used to shut down protests that have intensified since mass arrests at Columbia University last week.

    Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians in its assault on Gaza, health authorities in the enclave said on Thursday. Israel is retaliating against an Oct 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and led to 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

