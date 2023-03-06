    বাংলা

    Serbian nationalists march in protest against Kosovo talks

    Many Serbs view Kosovo, home to the Serbian Orthodox faith's main churches and monasteries, as the heartland of the Serb nation

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 07:08 AM

    Hundreds of Serb nationalists and Orthodox Christians marched in Belgrade on Sunday to protest against a Western plan aimed at mending ties between Serbia and its former province Kosovo.

    Many Serbs view Kosovo, home to the Serbian Orthodox faith's main churches and monasteries, as the heartland of the Serb nation.

    Serbian nationalists who also want closer ties with Russia, Serbia's longtime ally, criticise President Aleksandar Vucic for his role in talks over a Western-backed deal with Kosovo.

    On Feb 27, Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti tentatively agreed to the deal about normalisation of relations, but did not sign it.

    "The people of Serbia which soiled this land with blood will not give away Serbian Kosovo, because Kosovo is sacred," said Zorica Mojsic from Belgrade as he walked with other marchers.

    The Serbian Orthodox Church organised its own prayers for Kosovo, set to last until Easter, but did not endorse the march and its clergy did not participate.

    On Friday, the Serbian Orthodox church's Patriarch Porfirije said in a sermon "no one should teach the church ... what is Kosovo... Liberating Kosovo with words is easy."

    Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after a war that brought an end to Serbian rule. But Serbia still regards Kosovo as its territory and flare-ups of violence have stoked fears of a return to conflict.

    More talks are needed on the implementation of the pact and the two leaders will meet again under EU auspices in North Macedonia lakeside city of Ohrid on March 18.

    RELATED STORIES
    A large, circular ice floe spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. REUTERS/FILE
    40 fishermen evacuated from ice floe in Russia
    Work continues to rescue more in difficult weather conditions on the Sakhalin island, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations says
    Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 5, 2023.
    Russian position at Bakhmut at risk: Wagner chief
    Ukrainian military officials and analysts also reported leaders of Russia's 155th Brigade fighting near south of Bakhmut, were resisting orders to attack after sustaining severe losses
    Protesters clash with riot police as clashes take place during a demonstration following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, March 5, 2023.
    Greek station master jailed over deadly train crash
    Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Athens on Sunday, after thousands rallied to protest over the crash
    Donald Tusk, leader of opposition Civic Platform (PO) party, speaks during a rally in support of Poland's membership in the European Union after the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the primacy of the constitution over EU law, undermining a key tenet of European integration, in Warsaw, Poland, Oct 10, 2021.
    War of the worms: Polish politicians give each other a mouthful
    Lawmakers from the ruling nationalists Law and Justice claim that opposition party Civic Platform plans to limit the consumption of meat and replace it with insects

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher