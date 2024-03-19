BNP leader Hafizuddin Ahmed denies BNM affiliation

BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed has dismissed reports linking him and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), described by many as a King’s Party, during the 12th parliamentary elections as "not true."

"I have previously stated why I did not join BNM and why I remained with BNP. It is not a new development. Although approached by BNM, I did not accept their offer, and I remain with BNP," he clarified at a press conference at his residence in Dhaka's Banani on Tuesday.