    বাংলা

    Asylum applications in EU at highest level since 2015/16 crisis

    Syrians and Afghans remained the largest applicant groups, according to the EUAA data. In a new trend, Turkish nationals made up the third largest applicant group

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 08:34 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 08:34 AM

    Asylum applications in the European Union jumped 18% to 1.14 million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on Wednesday.

    The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration and far-right sentiment ahead of a slew of local and national votes across the continent as well as European Parliament elections in June.

    Syrians and Afghans remained the largest applicant groups, according to the EUAA data. In a new trend, Turkish nationals made up the third largest applicant group, lodging 82% more applications than in the previous year.

    Asylum applications jump 18% to 1.14 million

    Palestinian applications surge to record high in wake of war

    Turkish nationals make up third largest applicant group

    Data to fuel heated migration debate ahead of EU elections

    The number of Palestinians applying for asylum rose to a record high of nearly 11,600 in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, it said, noting it was difficult to correctly register their number given a majority of EU member countries do not recognise Palestine as a state.

    Germany was once more the leading destination of asylum seekers in the EU, receiving nearly a third of all applications, while Cyprus received by far the most applications in relative terms - one per 78 inhabitants.

    While the 2023 asylum applications are just under 2016 levels, they come on top of the 4.4 million Ukrainians that have sought refuge from Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the European Union - and do not need to formally apply.

    The EUAA data comes a month after the European Union's border protection agency, Frontex, registered the highest rise in irregular border crossings since 2016.

    Such high levels have galvanised discussion about how to curb migration as some local authorities say they are overwhelmed.

    The European Union has tightened external borders and its asylum laws since the 2015-2016 crisis, and struck deals in the Middle East and North Africa to have more people stay there.

    The bloc also reached a landmark agreement in December on new rules designed to share the cost and work of hosting migrants more evenly and to limit the numbers of people coming in. But some parties say those rules do not go far enough.

    RELATED STORIES
    European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 1, 2023.
    EU agrees on looser fiscal rules to cut debt
    The latest revamp of rules known as Stability and Growth Pact came after some EU countries racked up record high debt as they increased spending to help their economies
    European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021.
    EU aims to agree key path towards green industry ambitions
    The bloc aims to set a 2030 target of producing 40% of the products it needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium Dec 14, 2023.
    EU leaders seek deal to fund Ukraine as Hungary digs in heels
    They are also ready to provide the cash to Kyiv without Hungary if their arguments fail
    European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 1, 2023.REUTERS
    Scrap gendered language: EU
    A guideline suggests reconsidering the order of common phrases such as 'King and Queen' or ‘brother and sister’

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps