    বাংলা

    EU leaders back new Iran sanctions after attack on Israel

    Israel has signalled it will retaliate but has not said how. EU leaders condemned the Iranian attack, reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's security

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2024, 02:11 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2024, 02:11 AM

    European Union leaders decided on Wednesday to step up sanctions against Iran after Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel left world powers scrambling to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.

    The summit in Brussels is the first meeting of the EU's 27 national leaders since Saturday's attack, more than six months into the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas.

    Israel has signalled it will retaliate but has not said how. EU leaders condemned the Iranian attack, reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's security and called on all sides to prevent more tensions, including in Lebanon.

    "We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran," said summit chairman Charles Michel, adding the new sanctions against the Islamic Republic would target companies involved in the production of drones and missiles.

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was important that Israel "does not respond with a massive attack of its own."

    Italy spoke separately ahead of G7 talks in favour of sanctions against arms suppliers linked to the attack against Israel, as well as those behind attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

    Iran launched its assault in response to an April 1 strike on its embassy in Damascus which it blamed on Israel. Tel Aviv started its broader military offensive in Gaza after Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7.

    Middle East, Ukraine dominate EU leaders' meeting

    G7 will also discuss new Iran sanctions, says host Italy

    Zelensky asks EU for air defences akin to Israel's

    ISRAEL AND UKRAINE

    EU foreign ministers are due to continue the sanctions work on Monday as the United States and its Western allies hope new steps against Iran will help limit any Israeli retaliation.

    The EU already has multiple programmes that target Iran for human rights abuses, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and Tehran's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

    Germany, France and several EU states are looking at expanding a scheme that seeks to curb the supply of Iranian drones to Russia to include the provision of missiles and cover deliveries to Iranian proxies in the Middle East.

    Belgium backed introducing sanctions against Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps but Scholz said that required further legal checks. The bloc's top diplomathas said that could only happen if a national authority in the EU found that the group had been involved in terrorist activity.

    Analysts say Iran is unlikely to face more severe economic punishment because of worries about boosting oil prices and angering top buyer China.

    With the Middle East capturing much of the EU's attention, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for more help in holding the line against Russia, which unleashed an invasion against its neighbour more than two years ago.

    "Here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately, we do not have the level of defence that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago," Zelensky told the summit, after Israel and allies mostly shot down the incoming drones and missiles.

    "It reflects our current key need – the need for air defence," he said, according to an EU official, repeating his calls for speedier deliveries of the weapons and ammunition previously promised to Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina asks ministers to keep an eye on Middle East situation
    Keep an eye on Middle East situation: PM to ministers 
    Diplomats are searching for a way to avert direct battle between Israel and Iran
    A model of a missile is seen during a celebration following the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2024.
    Putin tells Middle East to pull back from clash
    He says that the root cause of the current instability in the Middle East is the unresolved conflict between Palestinians and Israel
    Passersby walk in front of an electric screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2024. REUTERS
    Gold rises, oil choppy after Iran attacks Israel
    US stock futures ticked higher after major indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as results from major US banks failed to impress
    An excavator clears rubble after a suspected Israeli strike on Monday on Iran's consulate, adjacent to the main Iranian embassy building, which Iran said had killed seven military personnel including two key figures in the Quds Force, in the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria April 2, 2024. REUTERS
    Many Iranian options to retaliate against Israel, but all carry risk
    Monday's strike comes as Israel accelerates a long-running campaign against Iran and the armed groups it backs

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor