12 pirates on board hijacked Bangladesh ship as EU force keeps watch on situation

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), operating under 'Operation Atalanta', has continued to track the MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged cargo ship hijacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean.

Initially, there were 20 armed pirates on board, but visual information gathered by Atalanta showed the number has now dropped to 12, according to the maritime security force, EUNAVFOR said in its latest statement.

Operation Atalanta is a naval operation aimed at deterring, preventing, and repressing acts of piracy and armed robbery in the Indian Ocean.

The incident follows a similar pattern to the recent hijacking of another vessel, MV Rouen, in the same area, suggesting the possible involvement of the same pirate group.

EUNAVFOR has identified three potential camps of Somali pirates along the northern, southern, and central areas of the Somali coast. These camps support the pirates in their hijacking operations.