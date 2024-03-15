12 pirates on board hijacked Bangladesh ship as EU force keeps watch on situation

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), operating under 'Operation Atalanta', has continued to track the MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi-flagged cargo ship hijacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean.
Initially, there were 20 armed pirates on board, but visual information gathered by Atalanta showed the number has now dropped to 12, according to the maritime security force, EUNAVFOR said in its latest statement.
Operation Atalanta is a naval operation aimed at deterring, preventing, and repressing acts of piracy and armed robbery in the Indian Ocean.
The incident follows a similar pattern to the recent hijacking of another vessel, MV Rouen, in the same area, suggesting the possible involvement of the same pirate group.
EUNAVFOR has identified three potential camps of Somali pirates along the northern, southern, and central areas of the Somali coast. These camps support the pirates in their hijacking operations.
The situation on board the MV Abdullah remains unchanged, with the crew reported to be safe.
Operation Atalanta said it is maintaining contact with the Bangladeshi and Somali authorities, as well as other partners working on maritime security in the region, to coordinate an effective response.
In an audio message to his younger brother on Thursday, Atiq Ullah Khan, the chief officer of MV Abdullah, said that two naval ships have attempted to come to their rescue. He described the ships as frigates.
However, rescue efforts have been complicated as the pirates continued to threaten the hostages' safety, he said.
The MV Abdullah reached the coast of Somalia on Thursday afternoon, EUNAVFOR confirmed in its statement, which detailed the vessel's last known position.
On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took 23 sailors on board hostage.
The vessel was transporting coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time. The cargo ship is operated by SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group.
The sailors also contacted SR Shipping authorities and relatives back home while being held hostage by the pirates. They said the pirates had threatened to kill them unless a ransom was paid.
However, Bangladesh has not been able to establish contact with the pirates so far. Consequently, efforts are being made to rescue them through a 'second party', said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.
On Thursday, the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association said that after seizing control of the MV Abdullah, the pirates began steering the ship towards Somalia.
They learnt through satellite imagery that the ship had dropped anchor 20 miles off the coast of Garakad.
Later, Mizanul Islam, a spokesman for Kabir Group, the parent of SR Shipping Line, said the vessel reached the Somali coast around 1:00 pm Bangladesh time.
Mizanul also confirmed that an EUNAVFOR ship was trailing the MV Abdullah. However, he could not confirm reports of gunshots being heard around the ship on Wednesday night.
The marine officers' group later said that the MV Abdullah was positioned approximately seven miles off the coast of Somalia as of 8:30 pm on Thursday.