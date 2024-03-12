    বাংলা

    Austrian court blocks incestuous rapist Fritzl's move to regular prison

    Fritzl raped his daughter and held her captive for 24 years, fathering her seven children

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 08:38 AM

    An Austrian court said on Monday it had overturned a lower court's ruling that 88-year-old incestuous rapist Josef Fritzl be transferred to regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit, but sent the case back to that court for a new decision.

    Fritzl, who has now changed his name to one that has not been made public, raped his daughter and held her captive for 24 years, fathering her seven children. The case attracted worldwide attention when it came to light in 2008.

    He has been in a prison for "mentally abnormal" inmates since his conviction in 2009 for incest, rape, enslavement, coercion and the murder, by neglect, of his newborn son in a dungeon he secretly built under his house.

    Fritzl applied for a transfer to regular prison, arguing that as an elderly, frail man he no longer poses any threat.

    A court in the town of Krems an der Donau ordered the transfer in January, but prosecutors filed a complaint aimed at overturning that decision to the Vienna Higher Provincial Court.

    "Unlike the court of first instance, the Vienna Higher Provincial Court came to the conclusion that the facts necessary for such a conditional release had not yet fully been established," the Vienna court said in a statement.

    It said it had overturned the decision of the lower court in Krems and ordered the lower court to establish more facts before reaching a fresh decision.

    Fritzl is suffering from advancing dementia but he was able to follow the brief proceedings in January when his conditional release was ordered, his lawyer Astrid Wagner told reporters after that hearing.

    "A supplement to the medical report and a new hearing of the detainee at the end of April were ordered," a spokesman for the lower court in Krems said of the Vienna court's ruling.

    From regular prison Fritzl would be able to submit a request to be released from prison altogether.

    RELATED STORIES
    Judge scraps bail for BNP’s Hafizuddin, sends him to jail
    BNP’s Hafiz sent to jail
    The BNP vice chairman, who returned to Bangladesh two days ago, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in a sabotage case
    An armed vehicle is seen near the National Penitentiary following violent clashes in the capital that have damaged communications and led to a prison escape from this main penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 3, 2024.
    Haiti declares state of emergency after mass jailbreak
    Major gang leaders seeking to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry have released thousands of prisoners
    Released Taliban hostage and Austrian national Herbert Fritz speaks with the media after disembarking from a plane, in Doha, Qatar, February 25, 2024.
    Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan
    The Taliban on Sunday released Herbert Fritz, an 84-year-old Austrian and far-right nationalist who was arrested in Afghanistan last May
    Workers use a crane to dismantle a signboard advertising Raiffeisen Bank from a building in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2023.
    Ukraine refuses to take Raiffeisen off Russia war blacklist
    Ukraine has refused to remove Raiffeisen Bank International from a "sponsors of war" blacklist, challenging the biggest Western bank in Russia to sever its ties to Moscow

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman