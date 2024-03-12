Austrian court blocks incestuous rapist Fritzl's move to regular prison

An Austrian court said on Monday it had overturned a lower court's ruling that 88-year-old incestuous rapist Josef Fritzl be transferred to regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit, but sent the case back to that court for a new decision.

Fritzl, who has now changed his name to one that has not been made public, raped his daughter and held her captive for 24 years, fathering her seven children. The case attracted worldwide attention when it came to light in 2008.